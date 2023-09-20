Maerk's Zero Carbon Centre to Host Webinar on Ammonia-fuelled Boxship Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alt fuel boxship design: webinar. File Image / Pixabay.

The concept of a large box ship fuelled by the alternative bunker fuel ammonia will get an airing tomorrow in a webinar hosted by the Maersk McKinney Moller Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping.

The webinar represents a development on a project started last year by Canadian shipping firm Seaspan and the centre for a design for a 15,000 twenty-foot equivalent container vessel fuelled by ammonia.

The impact of ammonia as bunker fuel on vessel performance will be looked at in detail as will safety objectives, the centre said in a statement. A panel discussion with room for questions and answers will follow the main presentations, it added.

Speaking at the IBIA conference in Houston last year, a senior Maersk executive said that the company remains open to the idea of ammonia propulsion for its ships.