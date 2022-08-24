Wärtsilä to Use Machine Learning, AI to Optimise British Port Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Port of Southampton. Image Credit: Associated British Ports

Wärtsilä's digital technology division, Wärtsilä Voyage, has entered into a five-year framework agreement with UK ports group Associated British Ports (ABP) to digitalise operations at its 21 ports.

The goal is make port calls and operations as efficient, sustainable and safe as possible via a range of digital technologies including Just-In-Time solutions, machine learning and AI.

The project, which began in June, will span multiple phases across all of ABP’s ports.

This includes the adoption of Wärtsilä’s Vessel Traffic Services system and Port Management Information System that is expected to be integrated into the Port of Southampton before April 2023, with other solutions subsequently being deployed across ABP’s other 20 ports.

“This is a landmark contract that will have a profound impact on the sustainability, resilience and efficiency of global supply chains," said Håkan Agnevall, President & CEO, Wärtsilä Corporation.

"Digitalisation offers great potential for the maritime industry to reach its ambitious emissions reductions targets."