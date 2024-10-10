Maersk Christens New Methanol-Fuelled Boxship at Felixstowe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The dual-fuelled Alexandra Maersk was christened by Elaine Condon of Primark at Felixstowe on Wednesday. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container line AP Moller-Maersk has christened its latest methanol-fuelled boxship at the port of Felixstowe.

The dual-fuelled Alexandra Maersk was christened by Elaine Condon of Primark at Felixstowe on Wednesday, Vincent Clerc, CEO of Maersk, said in a LinkedIn post.

"With five large dual-fuel vessels now in our fleet and hundreds more on order across the industry, this is just the start of a long but essential journey," Clerc said in the post.

"There is no finish line in the race against climate change.

"We must keep innovating, pushing boundaries, and working together to ensure that the fuels, technologies, and regulations we need are in place to drive the energy transition forward."