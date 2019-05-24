IMO2020: Gazpromneft 0.50%S Supply to Begin in H2

Gazpromneft Marine Bunker bunkering vessel. Image Credit: Gazpromneft Marine Bunker

Gazpromneft Marine Bunker says it will begin supply of IMO2020 compliant 0.50%S bunkers in the second half of this year.

Speaking at the recent S&P Global Platts' Bunker Fuel Conference in Amsterdam, the firm said it will also being production of a low sulfur straight run product in early 2020.

The Russian energy major is expecting output of 0.50%S material to cover its own demand needs and export the excess, Argus reports.

Last year the company sold 2.9 million mt of bunkers.