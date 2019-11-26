Iceland: Cruise Emissions Rise Recorded in Reykjavik

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Reykjavik, Iceland. File image/Pixabay.

Greenhouse gas emission from cruise ships calling at Reykjavik harbour in Iceland are increasing.

Citing port authority data, cruise ships in Reykjavik harbour accounted for 14,300 metric tonnes of GHG in 2017, a 50% rise over the previous year, according to local media and the Reykjavik Grapevine.

Rising emissions are partly explained by more cruise ship calls -- from 167 in 2018 to an estimated 194 in 2019 -- but also by the lack of cold-ironing facilities.

When docked, cruise ships keep onboard systems running. Without access to shoreside power (also known as cold ironing), the vessels will continue to burn oil-derived marine fuel.