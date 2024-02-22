BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Fredericia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, a relevant education and preferably experience from the bunker or shipping industries. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Fredericia.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, a relevant education and preferably experience from the bunker or shipping industries, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers

Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions

Investigate and develop new areas of focus

Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery

For more information, click here.