LNG Bunker Barge Delivered in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 5,000 m3-capacity ship is operated by Knutsen, chartered by Shell and will load gas from the Enagas LNG terminal in Barcelona. Image Credit: Knutsen Group

A new LNG bunker barge chartered by global energy producer Shell has been delivered in Spain.

Knutsen Group took delivery of the LNG bunker delivery vessel Haugesund Knutsen on December 23, the company said in a LInkedIn post on Monday.

The 5,000 m3-capacity ship is operated by Knutsen, chartered by Shell and will load gas from the Enagas LNG terminal in Barcelona to supply LNG-fuelled ships in the region.

"This vessel was built at Armon Shipyards, and this is the first small-scale LNG vessel ever built in Spain," Knutsen said in the post.

LNG bunker demand continued to grow sharply last year despite record prices, but industry analysts have warned the growth in delivery infrastructure has not been coming at the same pace.