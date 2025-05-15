Swedish Biomethane Fuels Ship at Port of Gothenburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Port of Gothenburg aims to be Scandinavia’s primary bunkering hub for alternative fuels. Image Credit: Port of Gothenburg

For the first time, Swedish-produced biomethane has been delivered to the maritime sector, as Finnish energy firm St1 and its venture St1 Biokraft bunkered the Terntank vessel Tern Ocean at the Port of Gothenburg.

The bunkering of tanker Tern Ocean was carried out at quay 519, Port of Gothenburg said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The operation also marked a key pilot test of both the fuel and the collaboration across the value chain - involving St1, St1 Biokraft, Terntank, and gas infrastructure firm Nordion Energi.

"In order to accelerate the maritime sector's transition, it is essential that all actors across the value chain pull in the same direction, cooperate, and translate ambitions into practice," Therese Jällbrink, head of renewable energy at the Port of Gothenburg, said.

St1 and St1 Biokraft now plan to scale up production, with new biomethane facilities across Sweden.

By 2026, Nordion Energi will also build a liquefaction plant at the Port of Gothenburg, linked to the regional gas grid, enabling broader access for producers.

Liquified biomethane or bio-LNG is a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG and can be used in existing dual-fuel LNG ships, without requiring any major modifications. It is produced using waste-based feedstocks.

"Liquefied biomethane is an important part of the fuel palette that must be available to support the shipping industry's transition," Jällbrink added.