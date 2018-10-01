AISSOT Hails Maiden Suez Stem, Eyes Monthly Bunker Sales of 200,000 MT

MT Andros supplying 1,500 metric tonnes (mt) oil IFO 380 and 300 mt of LSMGO to the LPG carrier Gas Beauty I. Image Credit: AISSOT

Al-Iraqia Shipping Services & Oil Trading (AISSOT) today hailed its maiden bunkering operation in Suez Canal.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, the supplier expanded its operations in Suez Canal / Egyptian Territorial Waters earlier this month.

The stem took place on September 29, 2018, with AISSOT bunker barge MT Andros supplying 1,500 metric tonnes (mt) oil IFO 380 and 300 mt of LSMGO to the LPG carrier Gas Beauty I.

"As about 1200 ships cross Suez Canal every month and as there is a natural waiting period of 12 to 18 hours to cross the channel; provides a good opportunity for the ships to bunker and utilize this waiting period," says AISSOT.

“Currently vessels transiting Suez Canal struggle to obtain bunker fuels at competitive price in the region. Long haul ships must divert to nearby ports to obtain bunkers that too at very high prices. At times long haul ships carry huge quantity of bunkers thereby reducing their freight earning tonnage. With availability of bunkers at Suez, shipowners can maximize cargo and top-up at Suez on their onward voyage.”

AISSOT says it now plans to further develop the market with introduction of additional bunker barges both for fuel oil and gasoil, and is eyeing a bunker sales volume of 200,000 MT per month within a span of one year.

"AISSOT team has vision to become one of the leading marine fuel suppliers in the middle-east region with additions of new ports besides developing Iraqi ports of Basrah, Khor Al-Zubair and Umm Qasr & Egyptian Ports of Suez Canal Anchorage and other ports of Egypt," the supplier says.