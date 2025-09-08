BTG Bioliquids and NanosTech Collaborate to Provide End-to-End Biofuels Solution

by Ship & Bunker News Team

They seek to develop modular bio refineries in Europe and Canada, targeting the shipping biofuels demand. Image Source: BTL

Dutch fast pyrolysis technology firm BTG Bioliquids (BTL) has signed an MoU with Canadian catalyst development firm NanosTech Technology & Innovations to deliver a full end-to-end solution for advanced biofuels production.

The collaboration combines BTL's fast pyrolysis technology, which turns sustainable biomass into bio-oil, with NanosTech's proprietary Aquaprocessing (AQP) platform, BTG said in a press release on Thursday.

The process upgrades even the most challenging bio-oils into refinery-ready feedstocks for fuels, including marine fuels, SAF and renewable diesel.

The partners are assessing sites in Canada and Europe for a 500 bl/d modular biorefinery system. Located near biomass sources, the plants are designed to reduce transport emissions and strengthen local bio-based supply chains.

Unlike most conventional projects, which require refinery-scale infrastructure and large volumes of externally sourced hydrogen, the BTL-NanosTech system is modular and flexible.

This reduces costs and emissions while allowing production to be scaled closer to where feedstocks such as forestry residues and agricultural waste are generated.

"This partnership represents a turning point, not just for BTL and NanosTech, but for the renewable fuels sector as a whole," Gerhard Muggen, managing director at BTL, said in the statement.

"BTL's deep expertise in pyrolysis, combined with our advanced catalyst platform, unlocks what was previously out of reach, transforming complex bio-oils into true drop-in fuels," Myles McGovern, CEO of NanosTech, said.