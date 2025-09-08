Qatar Navigation Appoints Head of Bunker Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Khan has worked for the company since August 2023. Image Credit: Jahangir Khan / LinkedIn

Maritime and logistics firm Qatar Navigation has appointed a new head of bunker sales.

Jahangir Khan has taken on the role of head of bunker sales for Qatar Navigation in Doha as of this month, he told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

Khan has worked for the company since August 2023, serving previously as a bunker trader.

He had earlier worked for Pakistan National Shipping Corporation from 2017 to 2023, for Global Aja Corporation from 2016 to 2017 and for Kopak Shipping from 2013 to 2016.

Qatar Navigation is a physical supplier of VLSFO by barge at Ras Laffan anchorage, as well as trading marine fuels worldwide, according to the company's website.