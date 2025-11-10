EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Oldendorff Seeks Trainee Bunker Manager in Hamburg
The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of professional experience. Image Credit: Oldendorff Carriers
Shipping company Oldendorff Carriers is seeking to hire candidates for its bunker manager traineeship programme in Hamburg.
The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of professional experience, preferably in shipping, commodity trading, the supply chain or trade finance, as well as a strong command of English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The traineeship is a two-year programme designed to develop future experts in risk management, bunker procurement and emissions trading.
"This role provides hands-on experience in a dynamic, global environment, with exposure to both conventional and alternative fuels, EU ETS/VCM emissions schemes, and physical bunker trading," the company said in the advertisement.
"You will work closely with cross-functional teams including Global Bunker, Operations and Chartering, contributing to strategic decisions and operational efficiency."
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Gather, analyze, and summarize company, industry and economic data from diverse sources
- Maintain internal models and indicators to support decision-making
- Prepare reports, spreadsheets, and presentations to communicate insights effectively
- Support carbon and derivatives trading activities
- Contribute to business development efforts in new markets and fuel types
- Maintain and expand relationships with bunker suppliers
- Research and develop physical coverage in strategic regions
- Ensure timely communication of relevant information to Global Bunker, Operations, and Chartering departments
