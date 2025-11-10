BUNKER JOBS: Oldendorff Seeks Trainee Bunker Manager in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of professional experience. Image Credit: Oldendorff Carriers

Shipping company Oldendorff Carriers is seeking to hire candidates for its bunker manager traineeship programme in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of professional experience, preferably in shipping, commodity trading, the supply chain or trade finance, as well as a strong command of English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The traineeship is a two-year programme designed to develop future experts in risk management, bunker procurement and emissions trading.

"This role provides hands-on experience in a dynamic, global environment, with exposure to both conventional and alternative fuels, EU ETS/VCM emissions schemes, and physical bunker trading," the company said in the advertisement.

"You will work closely with cross-functional teams including Global Bunker, Operations and Chartering, contributing to strategic decisions and operational efficiency."

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Gather, analyze, and summarize company, industry and economic data from diverse sources

Maintain internal models and indicators to support decision-making

Prepare reports, spreadsheets, and presentations to communicate insights effectively

Support carbon and derivatives trading activities

Contribute to business development efforts in new markets and fuel types

Maintain and expand relationships with bunker suppliers

Research and develop physical coverage in strategic regions

Ensure timely communication of relevant information to Global Bunker, Operations, and Chartering departments

