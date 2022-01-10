Norwegian Cruise Port to Install Shore Power Connection

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A cruise ship docked at Oslo port. File Image / Pixabay.

The port of Haugesund, which lies between Bergen and Stravanger on Norway's western coastine, is to provide shore power to cruise ships.

The new facility will be operational by the end of the year, according to cruise industry news provider Cruise and Ferry.

In addition to supplying high-voltage power to big cruise ships, there will be provision for the supply of low-voltage power to other ships outside of the cruise season.

Shore power, which is also known as cold ironing, means that cruise ships can use cleaner electrical power over main engine power while docked at the quayside.

Shore power is seen as a way for the cruise industry to reduce its carbon footprint and is regarded favourably by environmentalists watching the maritime space.