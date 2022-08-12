New Gas Terminal in Sweden Will Serve LNG Bunker Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The facility will have a single tank, natural gas delivery via regasification to a local pipeline network and LNG delivery via two truck loading bays. Image Credit: Avenir LNG

Gas company Avenir LNG is setting up an LNG and bio-LNG terminal in Sweden, with the LNG bunker market among its planned customers.

The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with Oxelösunds Hamn AB to develop and build the terminal at the Port of Oxelösund, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The facility will have a single tank, natural gas delivery via regasification to a local pipeline network and LNG delivery via two truck loading bays.

The terminal "will allow Avenir to consolidate some of its key bunkering customers in the region to be serviced from the Terminal which will free up capacity and increase throughput across the fleet," the company said.

"This project offers a key strategic growth opportunity for Avenir and advances our stated strategy of becoming the leading small scale LNG supplier," Peter Mackey, CEO of Avenir LNG, said in the statement.

"The challenges facing the European Gas markets have re-enforced Avenir's commitment to investing in critical infrastructure and supply chains which enhance energy security in regions of stranded demand and further enable the switching to cleaner, greener and more sustainable forms of energy."