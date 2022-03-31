BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Market Analyst in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join Peninsula's office in London. Image Credit: Peninsula

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a market analyst in London.

The company is looking for candidates with experience analysing macro and microeconomic data, as well as preferably an academic level of interest in the shipping or commodity markets, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following main responsibilities for the role:

Work alongside London & Singapore credit analysts to develop Peninsula positions on shipping/commodity market trends and macroeconomics through short opinion pieces for distribution across the company. Role includes commodity market data entry and basic analysis of trends.

Create and maintain a roster of reports on above-mentioned subjects for constant use by credit teams, and other business units, when analysing risk and preparing for customer meetings or other stakeholder contact.

Support Customer Credit Analysis team with regular updates on urgent market developments that may affect particular sectors.

Carry out sporadic ad-hoc analysis as directed by senior analysts in response to senior management requests.

Contribute to external and internal presentations given by senior analysts through preparation of data and PowerPoint presentation slides.

Support Business Development activities by highlighting any business opportunities that may arise through analysis.

Understand Peninsula’s bespoke internal data and analyse it to generate insights that can be used to assess counterparties and general market trends. Cooperate with data teams to improve the way internal data is structured and visualized.

Liaise with traders, shipping intelligence agencies, insurance companies, shipping companies, and any other relevant counterparties to build up a network of contacts within the market.

Assist with Peninsula’s marketing strategy through the creation of publishable content.

