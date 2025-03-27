ScanOcean, Energifabriken Partner for Rapeseed Biofuel with Carbon Insets

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This solution will help Yara Sweden cut transport emissions for its mineral fertilizer. Image Credit: ScanOcean

Energifabriken and Swedish bunker supplier ScanOcean have partnered to offer Rapeseed Methyl Ester (RME)-based biofuels with carbon insetting.

Yara Sweden is the first company to adopt this solution in a pilot project, aiming to reduce its Scope 3 transport emissions.

"ScanOcean supplied the vessel with an RME-based FAME biofuel blend," Lars Lövsund, Business Development Manager at ScanOcean, told Ship & Bunker.

"Instead of the shipowner claiming the emission reduction, these Scope 3 emission reductions were transferred via Energifabriken's carbon insetting model to Yara, allowing them to directly lower the carbon footprint associated with transporting their mineral fertilizer," he explained.

"The ordered volume of RME is blended and bunkered into a suitable ship, significantly lowering the environmental impact of maritime operations and providing Yara Sweden with an effective way to meet customer demands for climate goals by reducing Scope 3 emissions," ScanOcean said.

The solution is currently available in Sweden only, Lövsund added.

Through this solution, Energifabriken and ScanOcean aim to meet the growing demand for reducing Scope 3 emissions in shipping.