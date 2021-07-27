Two Ships Arrested in UK in June

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships were both arrested at Southampton. File Image / Pixabay

Two ships were arrested in the UK in June after failing port state control inspections.

The first, the 28,400 DWT bulker Shimanami Star, was arrested at Southampton on June 23 with 33 deficiencies found, of which six were was considered grounds for detention, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said in a statement on its website earlier this month. The ship was released again on June 26.

The second, the 600 DWT offshore support vessel Noortruck, was arrested at Southampton on June 16 with 16 deficiencies, including four grounds for detention. The ship was released again on June 19.

Four other vessels detained in previous months remained under arrest in UK waters, according to the MCA: the Sirius 2, the Poseidon, the Tecoil Polaris and the Cien Porciento.