EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Marine Lubricant Trader in Fredericia
Wednesday May 10, 2023
The role is based in Monjasa's Fredericia office. Image Credit: Monjasa
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a marine lubricant trader in Fredericia.
The company is looking for candidates with a relevant education, fluent English and sales experience, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:
- Develop and maintain supplier relations and a portfolio of customers
- Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building personal relations and providing specialist advice in lubricant solutions
- Provide a good service and training for colleagues in sister offices and develop the relations internally
- Investigate and develop new business opportunities
The deadline for applications is June 2. For more information and to apply for the role, click here.