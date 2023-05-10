BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Marine Lubricant Trader in Fredericia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Monjasa's Fredericia office. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a marine lubricant trader in Fredericia.

The company is looking for candidates with a relevant education, fluent English and sales experience, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:

Develop and maintain supplier relations and a portfolio of customers

Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building personal relations and providing specialist advice in lubricant solutions

Provide a good service and training for colleagues in sister offices and develop the relations internally

Investigate and develop new business opportunities

The deadline for applications is June 2. For more information and to apply for the role, click here.