Viroque Energy Starts Physical Bunker Supply at Spanish Inland Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company now offers physical bunker supply at six Spanish ports. Image Credit: Viroque Energy

Madrid-based Viroque Energy has started physical bunker supply operations at the Port of Seville in Spain.

The firm delivered its first MGO stem to the vessel Arklow Valiant at the inland port, Viroque Energy said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The operation was carried out using a truck alongside the berth.

“With Seville now part of our network, we are physically present in seven key Spanish ports — Gijón, Bilbao, Motril, Seville, Gandía, Sagunto, and Valencia — strengthening our ability to support international clients in their refueling operations across the main maritime corridors of the Iberian Peninsula,” the company said.

Viroque Energy offers conventional marine fuels as well as biofuel blends.