Marine Tech Firm and Shipbuilder to Develop Rigid Sails for LNG Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Agreement on LNG carrier installation. Image Credit / AMT

UK-based fixed sail manufacturer Anemoi Marine Technologies has joined forces with shipbuilder Hundong-Zhonghua to develop "practical designs and specifications for rotor sails onboard liquified natural gas carriers", the company has said.

The joint design and cooperation agreement will see Anemoi assess the feasibility and design of rotor sails for gas carrier installation.

The company said that it hopes that the project will boost confidence in rotor sail technology among gas carrier owners.

Rotor sails are fixed on the deck of the ship where they harness wind power to reduce reliance on emissions-producing bunker fuel.

Anemoi said that there is "growing demand" for the technology and that it has the productive capacity to install up to 50 rotor sails by the end of the year.