BUNKER JOBS: Malik Supply Seeks Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates either with previous bunker trading experience or a solid background in business or sales. Image Credit: Malik Supply

Independent Danish marine fuel supplier Malik Supply is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Greece.

The company is looking for candidates either with previous bunker trading experience or a solid background in business or sales, as well as fluent English and Greek, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Coordinate with local ports and supply agents to ensure smooth bunker deliveries.

Identify new business opportunities and support ongoing business development.

Acquire and manage client accounts, both new and existing.

Understand client needs, negotiate prices, and close deals.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.