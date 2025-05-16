BUNKER JOBS: Malik Supply Seeks Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday May 16, 2025

Independent Danish marine fuel supplier Malik Supply is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Greece.

The company is looking for candidates either with previous bunker trading experience or a solid background in business or sales, as well as fluent English and Greek, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Coordinate with local ports and supply agents to ensure smooth bunker deliveries.
  • Identify new business opportunities and support ongoing business development.
  • Acquire and manage client accounts, both new and existing.
  • Understand client needs, negotiate prices, and close deals.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

