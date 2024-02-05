Barcelona LNG Bunker Demand Doubles in 2 Years

by Ship & Bunker News Team

5000 m3 capacity LNG bubker vessel Haugesund Knutsen. Image Credit: Port of Barcelona

LNG bunker demand at the Port of Barcelona has doubled in two years, according to the latest data released by the port.

For 2023 sales of LNG as a marine fuel totalled 143,000 m3 compared to 65,000 m3 in 2021.

The total represents 5.8% of the port’s total marine fuel sales for 2023, compared to 0.2% in 2021.

This compares favourably with the number of vessel arrivals; 618 (or 7%) of the 8,783 port calls in 2023 were from vessels powered by LNG.

While no specific data was given for 2022, in a media statement the port acknowledged the conflict in Ukraine and resulting spike in European gas prices “substantially reduced” LNG bunker demand for that year.

Baleària were among the local operators of LNG-powered tonnage who switched away from LNG during this period.

“The normalisation of prices, and the commissioning of a bunkering barge based in Barcelona called the Haugesund Knutsen, has significantly increased LNG bunkering operations, particularly ship-to-ship operations, which tripled in comparison to 2021,” the Port added.