Swedish Tech Firm Aims to Track Fuel Flow With Virtual Sensor

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Measuring fuel consumption. File Image / Pixabay.

A Swedish marine technology start up has come up with a way of monitoring fuel consumption virtually.

Cetasol has said that its virtual sensor does away with the need for a physical sensor.

According to the Gothenburg-based company, the product, called Cetafuel, can be used by itself or in tandem with its ship operation suite, iHelm. Used together, the software can maximise energy efficiency and promote emissions reduction.

It works by collecting ship's data from a range of sources including the engine. The data is then used to inform operational decisions which can achieve, for example, savings on fuel use.

According to Cetasol, savings of between 10-25% are possible with the system.