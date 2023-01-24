BUNKER JOBS: Arte Bunkering Seeks Senior Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday January 24, 2023

Tallinn-based global bunker supplier and trading firm Arte Bunkering is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Building a solid customer portfolio
  • Building a solid supplier base
  • Create strong relations with customers and suppliers
  • Promote Arte Bunkering's service in various supply locations
  • Act as Single-Point-of-Contact between our clients and suppliers
  • Optimize the customers' bunker needs
  • Develop and negotiate spot business and long-term client contact solutions
  • Account Management

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

