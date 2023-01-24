EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Arte Bunkering Seeks Senior Bunker Trader in Dubai
Tuesday January 24, 2023
The role is based in the firm's Dubai office. Image Credit: Arte Bunkering
Tallinn-based global bunker supplier and trading firm Arte Bunkering is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with a degree and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Building a solid customer portfolio
- Building a solid supplier base
- Create strong relations with customers and suppliers
- Promote Arte Bunkering's service in various supply locations
- Act as Single-Point-of-Contact between our clients and suppliers
- Optimize the customers' bunker needs
- Develop and negotiate spot business and long-term client contact solutions
- Account Management
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.