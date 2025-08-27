Gasum Marks First LNG Bunkering at Finnish Port of Tolkkinen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A vessel operated by Furetank was bunkered with LNG at Tolkkinen. Image Credit: Gasum

Finnish state energy firm Gasum has completed its first LNG bunkering operation at the Port of Tolkkinen, located next to the Porvoo refinery in Finland.

The tanker, Ramira, operated by Furetank, was bunkered with LNG using trucks, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

“This marks a significant milestone, as Gasum can now supply LNG and bio-LNG to vessels calling at ports in the Porvoo region,” it said.

Gasum has been ramping up LNG and bio-LNG bunker supply in Europe. Recently, its LNG bunkering vessel, Coralius, completed its 1,000th LNG bunkering operation.

Moreover, the firm expects bio-LNG demand to grow this year because of the FuelEU Maritime regulation.