Gasum LNG Bunkering Vessel Marks 1,000th Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel has delivered over 270,000 mt of LNG since it began operation in 2017. Image Credit: Gasum

Finnish state energy firm Gasum's LNG bunkering vessel Coralius has completed its 1,000th operation.

The vessel carried out the milestone bunkering on Saturday, supplying the cruise ship MSC Euribia at the Port of Kiel in Germany, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Since entering service in September 2017, Coralius has delivered more than 270,000 mt of LNG to a wide range of vessels.

Moreover, the vessel began operating solely on bio-LNG in August 2025.

The ship is owned by Anthony Veder and Sirius Shipping and is chartered by Gasum.

Gasum is also set to charter another LNG bunkering vessel in 2027 as it seeks to cater to increased LNG and bio-LNG demand in Northwestern Europe.