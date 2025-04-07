Monjasa Adds Tanker to Boost Middle East Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Monjasa operates a fleet of five tankers in the Middle East. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global bunker supplier Monjasa has acquired the 50,391-dwt tanker Hafnia Pegasus, now renamed Monjasa Master, to enhance its physical bunker supply operations in the Middle East.

The vessel will load cargo from Fujairah in the UAE and serve as a floating storage unit, supporting Monjasa's bunker vessels in distributing marine fuels to customers across the region, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

"With increased carrying capacity and fewer loading operations, she extends our overall maritime flexibility significantly," Casper Borgen, trading director Middle East & Africa at Monjasa, said.

Before entering service, Monjasa Master underwent drydocking at Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY) in Bahrain for repainting and upgrades to meet Monjasa's specifications.

The firm currently operates a fleet of five bunker tankers ranging from 8,000 to 50,000 dwt in the Middle East.

"We would like to thank Hafnia for a smooth-running sales process and vessel delivery, Torben Maigaard Nielsen, global shipping director at Monjasa, said.

"We only accept quality tonnage into our tanker fleet and together with our close collaboration with Montec on technical ship management, we continue to open new opportunities for our maritime partners."