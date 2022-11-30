EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Supplier/Trading Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in London
Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about an open bunker trader role.
Here at Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, I am on the lookout for a bunker fuel trader with about three to five years of experience, to join the London office of well known brand in the industry.
The successful candidate should:
- Have a loyal client list
- Have a long-term commitment to both the company's and their own success
- Having a global reach, be able to hold their own when it comes to terms of the figures they bring in (at least US$50K/ month)
- Have a reputation for conducting themselves with the utmost intregrity
If you can fit the bill, a very high basic salary (high five figures), enviable benefits, and all the support that is necessary, awaits.
If you are interested please contact me on:
vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com
