BUNKER JOBS: Supplier/Trading Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in London

by Vernon Jayanathan, Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd
Wednesday November 30, 2022

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about an open bunker trader role.

Here at Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, I am on the lookout for a bunker fuel trader with about three to five years of experience, to join the London office of well known brand in the industry.

The successful candidate should:

  • Have a loyal client list
  • Have a long-term commitment to both the company's and their own success
  • Having a global reach, be able to hold their own when it comes to terms of the figures they bring in (at least US$50K/ month)
  • Have a reputation for conducting themselves with the utmost intregrity

If you can fit the bill, a very high basic salary (high five figures), enviable benefits, and all the support that is necessary, awaits.

If you are interested please contact me on:

vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com

