Support Available for Developing States to Tackle Shipping Emissions, Says IMO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IMO: get in touch. File Image / Pixabay.

Developing countries looking to put together measures to promote sustainable shipping can get help from the International Maritime Organisation, the United Nations' organisation has said.

Under its Green Voyage 2050 programme, states can put forward expressions of interest to the IMO to create national action plans that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from shipping.

National plans can be wide in scope and range from building legislative frameworks and adopting low-carbon and zero-carbon fuels to developing infrastructure for green shipping.

"National action plans are essential for every country looking to tackle maritime GHG emissions effectively," Green Voyage 2050 manager Astrid Dispert said.

"Our programme not only offers technical support but also promotes collaboration among stakeholders, ensuring that these plans are practical, actionable, and tailored to each country's unique needs," she added.

The deadline for submissions, which can be made online, is September 6.