Methanol Seminar Attracts Interest

Athens: seminar. File image/Pixabay.

A seminar held in Athens on the potential for methanol to be a viable marine fuel was attended by 70 delegates from the Greek shipping sector.

The event was organised by consultancy Sea Commerce and the Methanol Institute.

Companies taking part included Waterfront Shipping and Marinvest Shipping and MAN Energy Solutions, according to the publication, Hydrocarbon Engineering.

The use of methanol as a marine fuel and how that would shape ship design and construction, management and operations, and propulsion and regulatory issues were all covered at the event which took place in the Greek capital in late May.

The next seminar on the same topic is planned for Sao Paolo, Brazil in August.