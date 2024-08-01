ScanOcean Launches Biofuel Bunker Supply Partnership With Vegoil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The biofuel in the blend was produced in Sweden. File Image / Pixabay

ScanOcean and Vegoil have launched a partnership seeking to sell biofuel bunker blends using biofuels produced in Sweden.

The two companies recently bunkered the Key Fjord at Oskarshamn with a B30-DMA blend using renewable feedstock from Energifabriken, ScanOcean said in a LinkedIn post this week.

The firms now seek to make further deliveries of a similar kind in due course.

The fuel is certified to ISCC-EU standards.

"We are thrilled to partner with Vegoil in launching this innovative marine fuel," Lars Lovsund, business development manager at ScanOcean, said in the statement.

"The green transition requires visionary companies to lead the charge, and we are proud to be part of this pioneering step."