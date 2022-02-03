Port of Rotterdam to Track Transport-Related Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam is Europe's largest port. File Image / Pixabay

The Port of Rotterdam is set to work with technology company BigMile to track transport-related emissions within its waters.

The two organisations have agreed to a pilot project at first looking at seagoing and inland vessel movements in Rotterdam, using AIS data to estimate emissions, the port authority said in a statement on its website. Road and rail transport will be included at a later stage.

The plan is to share the digital platform with the data with shipping companies and terminals in the second half of this year.

"The platform is already proving useful in providing insight into such things as vessel emission levels when berthed at the quay; information that is useful in developing shore power projects," the port authority said in the statement.

"When berthed at the quay, vessels then switch off their generators and connect to shore power.

"The BigMile platform can clarify how much air pollution shore power connections prevent."

On Wednesday environmental group Transport & Environment (T&E) published estimates of the carbon emissions from shipping activity at Europe's largest ports, putting Rotterdam in first place with almost 14 million mt/year of CO2 emissions.