Aurora Marine Fuels Hires Credit Manager From GP Global

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in London. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supplier Aurora Marine Fuels has hired a credit manager from GP Global.

Himanshu Chopra, based in London, has joined the firm as of this month as credit manager, he told Ship & Bunker last week.

Chopra was previously global lead for marine credit risk management at GP Global.

"I am excited to be joining Aurora Marine Fuels as they embark on their next stage of organic growth," Chopra said.

"The team has so far developed a niche book in a difficult trading landscape and with the continued support from the Borealis Group, we intend to continue our growth trajectory while delivering quality services to our customers in the highly competitive marine fuels market."

In August Aurora expanded its operations with a new office in Athens.

The firm was founded by Daniel Cheverall, David Raeburn and Sam Groves in October 2019 with the aim of building a worldwide bunker trading company, in addition to servicing the bunker requirements of their parent company Borealis Maritime Ltd.

The company is based in London, and now has additional offices in Athens, Hamburg and Istanbul.