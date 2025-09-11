Svitzer Introduces Denmark's First Electric-Hybrid Tugboat

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Svitzer plans to add a second hybrid-electric tugboat to its fleet next year. Image Credit: Svitzer

Maritime services firm Svitzer has introduced Denmark’s first electric-hybrid tugboat, naming the vessel Svitzer Ingrid at a ceremony in Copenhagen.

The tugboat is fitted with a 1,808 kWh battery system, equivalent in capacity to about 23 electric cars, Svitzer said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Svitzer says the hybrid tugboat can be fully charged within 3.5 hours using renewable electricity available at the Port of Helsingborg.

While Svitzer Ingrid also carries a diesel engine for backup operations, the company says that up to 90% of its tasks can be performed on battery power alone, significantly reducing emissions.

Svitzer operates a global fleet of about 450 tugboats. The company said it plans to add a second electric-hybrid tugboat to its fleet next year.

Kasper Karlsen, chief operating officer at Svitzer, told Ship & Bunker in an interview earlier this year that biofuels and battery power will play key roles in decarbonising its tug fleet.