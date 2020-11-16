Alt Fuels Riding High on MEPC75 Agenda

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MEPC75: virtual meeting. Image Credit / S&B

A fund to accelerate shipping's trajectory toward being a zero-emissions sector will be discussed at the 75th session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC75) at the International Maritime Organisation.

In his opening address, IMO general-secretary Kitack Lim said that delegates should get behind the alternative fuels debate.

"We have been focusing on development of short-term measures.

"But now, I think we have to be more proactive to foster the development of future alternative fuels and embark on discussing potential mid-and long-term measures as soon as possible."

A proposal submitted to MEPC75 by a number of industry organizations will consider the establishment of the International Maritime Research and Development Board and the associated fund.

MEPC75 will be running virtually all this week.