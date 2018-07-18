UK: Push for Cold-ironing at Proposed Cruise Terminal

Scheme would see more cruise ships on Thames (file image/pixabay)

A proposed cruise terminal in Greenwich, south London has come under increased pressure from local authorities to come up with proposals to mitigate air pollution associated with the completed project.

Local campaigners fearing an increase in pollution from cruise ships docked at Enderby Wharf have said ships should be able to plug into shoreside power, known in shipping as 'cold ironing'.

The local council wants to see the site greatly reduce the environmental impact of the project or come up with an alternative plan.

"No sensible proposal has yet been received from the site owners," said council leader Danny Thorpe.

Although the council cannot revoke planning permission for the site, it can refuse to amend existing planning rules. The site is currently up for sale.

Cruise ships need to keep their power running when at berth as they act like a hotel for guests. In the Thames, which comes under an emissions control area, ships must use fuel with a 0.1% cap on its sulfur content.

In Sydney, Australia cruise ships were using high sulfur (3.5%) bunker fuel at berth until a campaign from local residents forced the ships to use less polluting fuel.

Activists argue that while bunker fuel capped at 0.1% sulfur is preferable, ship emissions remain a threat to public health from particulates and other matter they contain.

Cold-ironing is seen as the best way to keep shoreside pollution from cruise ships to a minimum.