Saudi Ports Shake up in Focus at September Event

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Saudi Arabia. File Image / Pixabay.

Saudi Arabian ports will be the subject of investment bids this year as the government moves ahead with its planned port privatisation.

Under the plan, 12 bids will be issued, according to the Trade Arabia News Service.

A major shipping conference, the Saudi Maritime Congress, to take place in Saudi Arabia in September will form part of this process.

"Owing to the significance of the event in transferring experiences and demonstrating investment opportunities, the congress is of strategic importance to the kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council," said event organiser, Informa's Chris Morley.

The Saudi Maritime Congress, the third such event, will be held in Damman on September 28 and 29.