Swedish Tanker Owner Orders Two LNG-Fuelled Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tankers were first ordered at the end of last year. Image Credit: Tarbit Tankers

Sweden's Tarbit Tankers has ordered two dual-fuelled chemical tankers capable of running on natural gas.

China's LGM Engineering will supply the LNG supply systems for the 13,000 DWT ships with Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Company Limited, the engineering company said in a statement on its website this week.

The order was originally placed at the end of 2019. The ships are to have a cargo capacity of 15,000 m3.

Tarbit was an early adopter of LNG bunkering, converting one of its tankers to run on natural gas in 2011. The company uses that ship, the Bit Viking, to transport refined products from Sweden's Mongstad refinery to terminals along the coast.