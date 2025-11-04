BUNKER JOBS: JuWonOil Seeks Candidates for Two Commercial Roles

by Ship & Bunker News Team

JuWonOil is hiring an LNG & marine fuels trader and a marine lubricants sales executive. Image Credit: JuWonOil

Houston-based marine fuel and lubricant trading firm JuWonOil LLC is hiring for two new commercial positions.

The openings include LNG & marine fuels trader (hybrid/remote) and marine lubricants sales executive (remote/hybrid) roles, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

JuWonOil specialises in marine fuels, lubricants, vessel chartering, and commodities trading across North American ports, and recently announced its expansion into the US Gulf LNG bunkering market.

The company is now seeking experienced candidates based in North America or overseas, including the Middle East and Southeast Asia, for remote and hybrid roles supporting its trading activities.

JuWonOil launched in September 2024, specialising in marine lubricants across the ports and anchorages of Texas, as well as trading marine fuels.

To apply, contact mail@juwonoil.com.