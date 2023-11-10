RA Bunkering to Market Bunkers for HE Energy at Omani Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oman is playing an increasing role in the bunker markets of the Middle East. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm RA Bunkering is set to market marine fuels on behalf of HE Energy at Omani ports.

The firm has signed a deal with HE Energy to be its exclusive bunker marketing company for physical supply at all Omani ports by truck, Bashar Sadiq, the company's bunker trading and business development manager, told Ship & Bunker this week.

The product being sold is locally produced by Omani energy company OQ.

Oman is playing an increasing role in the bunker markets of the Middle East, with growing production and healthy demand from the tankers visiting the region.

As well as the physical supplies, RA Bunkering also trades marine fuels worldwide.

For more information, contact details for Sadiq are as follows:

Bashar Sadiq | M: (+968)-955 99551

Email : Bunkers@ra.cc