New Name for Brokerage Norwegian Oil Trading

by Ship & Bunker News Team

From September 2 the company will use the name Norwegian Energy Trading. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker brokerage Norwegian Oil Trading has announced a new name for the company to account for a changing focus in the era of decarbonisation.

From September 2 the company will use the name Norwegian Energy Trading, it said in a press release on Monday.

"To prepare for a future with a diversified energy demand for shipping, and to refresh our digital identity, we have decided to change our company name to Norwegian Energy Trading AS," the company said in the statement.

"The new name will reflect our company's transition towards a more sustainable future."

The company's ownership, company registration, financial position and employees will remain unchanged.