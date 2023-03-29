BUNKER JOBS: Baseblue Seeks Trader in Netherlands

by BASEBLUE

Oil Trader - Groningen, Groningen, Netherlands

We offer an excellent opportunity for the right candidates, a career in the ever-changing shipping industry.

Our Onboarding Program addresses professionals with the skillset and preferred Junior experience (2-3 years) in the shipping industry. The onboarding gives you the best start-up to develop yourself into a successful Oil Trader of bunker fuels, guided by the most experienced Mentors the industry has to offer. Within a 3-month period, you will understand how to work as a Oil trader in our team and learn even more about shipping, bunkering, marine fuel products, trading, and its legal aspects.



YOUR PROFILE

We are looking for a candidate with a strong sales drive, a team spirit and a winning attitude. A creative, curious, result-driven individual committed to lifelong learning and self-development. You are solution driven by meeting people, helping customers grow their business, and achieving and even exceeding your own sales targets.

We believe you will be an excellent candidate if you:

Have excellent knowledge of English; written and spoken

Are a fast learner and thrive in the Oil & Energy trading business

Are you willing to put in a great effort to achieve great results

Are experienced in sales and/or hold a bachelor's degree in shipping (desired, not a prerequisite)



ABOUT THE JOB

You will be an active part of the trading floor from day 1 with hands-on training. You will participate in internal and external courses, learn how we trade bunkers, and be guided on establishing your own customer portfolio and sourcing channels. More specifically, your day-to-day tasks include:

Building relationships with existing and new business partners

Conducting market research

Visit clients and suppliers

Call customers, potentials, and stakeholders and work in our CRM and ERP systems.

The phone is your tool, and you will collaborate closely with our global trading team.

Job scope is not limited to customers in the Dutch market, as we work worldwide with the option for short or longer placement with other offices around the World. Our job is to ensure that we provide our clients with the best solution possible, E2E.

As traders, we do not oversee the physical supply, but we remain in close communication with all stakeholders (supplier, agent & customer), ensuring an uninterrupted, smooth operation. You will closely monitor the oil market, regional supply developments as well as the availability of bunkers in key ports.

For more information, you are welcome to reach out to Managing Director Dave Gregory dagr@base-blue.com