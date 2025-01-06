Turkish Bunker Association to Hold Istanbul Bunker Conference in May

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 9th Istanbul Bunker Conference will be held at the Çırağan Palace on May 26-27. Image Credit: Kempinski Hotels

The Turkish Bunker Association is set to host the ninth iteration of its Istanbul Bunker Conference in May.

The 9th Istanbul Bunker Conference will be held at Çırağan Palace on May 26-27, a representative of the association told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The organisation, founded in 2002, recently appointed Mustafa Muhtaroğlu of Energy Petrol as its new chairman.

"We have been always asked, "When is the Istanbul conference?', while the event was paused due to pandemic and management issues," the representative said.

"This event is always favoured by bunker market players for its professionalism and also sponsorship both by locals and international firms."

Registration will open and sponsorship packages become available later this month.