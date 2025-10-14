Maritime Traffic Suspended in Antwerp Amid Strike Action

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maritime traffic to and from Antwerp will remain suspended until 07.30 local time on Wednesday. Image Credit: Port of Antwerp

Maritime traffic for both seagoing and inland vessels in Antwerp has been suspended due to nationwide strike action in Belgium.

The suspension took effect from 19:30 local time on Monday and will remain in place until 07:30 on Wednesday, the Port of Antwerp Bruges said in an update on Monday.

Congestion has increased as a result of these disruptions.

"At present, 129 vessels are waiting: 36 to depart Antwerp; 5 to depart Zeebrugge; 4 to depart Ghent; and 84 in the North Sea (64 bound for Antwerp, 8 for Zeebrugge, and 12 for Ghent)," GAC Hot Port News said in an update on Monday.

"Ten vessels are currently underway to/from the ports, each with a Flemish or Dutch pilot on board."

Meanwhile, maritime traffic to and from Zeebrugge remained possible on Monday, though operations may face delays as the strike continues to affect staffing and pilot availability.

“The Port of Antwerp-Bruges towing service is operating at 90% capacity, the port authority said.

“All locks and bridges are functioning normally, with the exception of the Boudewijn Lock and the Zandvliet Lock, which are out of service."

Container shipping firm Maersk had issued an advisory last week, stating that it expects the strike action to cause serious disruption to shipping to and from Antwerp and Zeebrugge.

Trade unions in Belgium are holding a strike on Tuesday against reforms announced by the government.