BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Sustainability and Compliance Controller

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday January 10, 2023

Global marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a sustainability and compliance controller in Aalborg.

The firm is looking for candidates with a degree in accounting, auditing or finance, or experience within new fuels, sustainability and compliance, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Provide specialised support with design and implementation of new cross-group control procedures
  • Set-up, management, and day-to-day operation of internal control environment and internal training
  • Controlling of documentation required within existing and new fuels
  • Participate in internal and external audits

