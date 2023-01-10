EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Sustainability and Compliance Controller
Tuesday January 10, 2023
The role is based in Bunker Holding's Aalborg office. Image Credit: Bunker Holding
Global marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a sustainability and compliance controller in Aalborg.
The firm is looking for candidates with a degree in accounting, auditing or finance, or experience within new fuels, sustainability and compliance, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Provide specialised support with design and implementation of new cross-group control procedures
- Set-up, management, and day-to-day operation of internal control environment and internal training
- Controlling of documentation required within existing and new fuels
- Participate in internal and external audits
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.