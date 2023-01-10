BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Sustainability and Compliance Controller

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Bunker Holding's Aalborg office. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Global marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a sustainability and compliance controller in Aalborg.

The firm is looking for candidates with a degree in accounting, auditing or finance, or experience within new fuels, sustainability and compliance, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Provide specialised support with design and implementation of new cross-group control procedures

Set-up, management, and day-to-day operation of internal control environment and internal training

Controlling of documentation required within existing and new fuels

Participate in internal and external audits

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.