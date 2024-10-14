BUNKER JOBS: Seeking an LNG Sales Manager in Europe

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan is director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd. Image Credit: Vernon Jayanathan

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about an open LNG bunkering role in Germany.

I am pleased to be working with a client who is very much seen as a forerunner when it comes to LNG supply to the marine industry.

With recent successes they are now looking to expand, As firms look to cut carbon and greenhouse emissions, this firms growth is expected to continue.

This is an opportunity to contribute towards that trajectory.

Based in Germany, responsibilities for this role will include:

Identifying and approaching prospects on the phone

Traveling to meet them face to face

Initiating cross sales within the group where applicable

Managing the accounts in CRM and in other applications

Develop LNG business opportunities into sales contracts

Representing the firm at various maritime fairs/conferences

Support the maritime team colleagues when needed

Take an active role in developing the ways of working in the maritime team

Be in close contact/dialogue with relevant internal stakeholders for ensuring compliance and coordinated sales with the organisation's profitability in focus

My client is not looking for an LNG expert for this role. Knowledge and experience of maritime is fine as long as you are coachable. Sales and account management ability are though, essential and so is the possession of a 'group' as opposed to an 'individual' mindset. This firm is really into teamwork and the ability to work as part of one is crucial.

A degree level qualification would put any candidate at an advantage when applying. So is proficiency in English and crucially German. Basic computer skills ( Word / Excel/ the ability to operate CRM systems) are also important.

If you like the sound of this role and feel that you meet the criteria, do let me know. A very generous salary and bonus package, and all the benefits, await.

vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com