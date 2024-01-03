Peninsula Makes First LNG Bunker op at Algeciras

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG bunkering with Icon of the Seas and Levante LNG. Image Credit / Peninsula.

A cruise ship has been bunkered with liquified natural gas in the port of Algeciras by Peninsula's newbuild gas bunker barge Levante LNG, the company has said.

The independent physical bunker supplier said that the operation was an important step in reducting carbon emissions from port operations.

The LNG bunker operation was the company's first in Algeciras. It made its first LNG bunker delivery in nearby Gibraltar in November.

"As the only independent bunker supplier that has developed an LNG bunker business, we are already providing our customers with LNG solutions to help them immediately decarbonise their operation," Peninsula's alternative fuels head, Nacho de Miguel, said.

"Working with forward-thinking and dynamic port authorities, like the Autoridad Portuaria de la Bahia de Algeciras, is vital in enabling Peninsula to expand its low carbon product offerings across the world's main bunkering hubs," he added.

LNG is seen as leading the pack among alternative fuels to deliver low-emission bunker fuel to the shipping industry.