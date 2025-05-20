EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Golden Grade Petroleum Seeks Bunker Executive in Dubai
Tuesday May 20, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in bunker fuel sales or a related field. Image Credit: Golden Grade Petroleum
Refined product trading company Golden Grade Petroleum is seeking to hire a bunker sales executive in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in bunker fuel sales or a related field, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Develop and execute sales strategies to increase bunker fuel sales in Dubai and surrounding regions.
- Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients in the maritime and shipping industry, including ship owners, operators, and charterers.
- Negotiate and close bunker fuel supply contracts, ensuring profitability and customer satisfaction.
- Provide accurate and timely quotations for clients, ensuring compliance with company policies.
- Monitor market trends, competitor activities, and pricing strategies to adjust sales approach accordingly.
- Work closely with the operations team to ensure seamless delivery of bunker fuel to clients.
- Collaborate with the finance department to ensure prompt invoicing and collection of payments.
- Maintain detailed sales reports and pipelines, tracking progress toward targets and sales goals.
- Attend industry events and conferences to promote the company's products and expand professional networks.
