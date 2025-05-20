BUNKER JOBS: Golden Grade Petroleum Seeks Bunker Executive in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday May 20, 2025

Refined product trading company Golden Grade Petroleum is seeking to hire a bunker sales executive in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in bunker fuel sales or a related field, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Develop and execute sales strategies to increase bunker fuel sales in Dubai and surrounding regions.
  • Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients in the maritime and shipping industry, including ship owners, operators, and charterers.
  • Negotiate and close bunker fuel supply contracts, ensuring profitability and customer satisfaction.
  • Provide accurate and timely quotations for clients, ensuring compliance with company policies.
  • Monitor market trends, competitor activities, and pricing strategies to adjust sales approach accordingly.
  • Work closely with the operations team to ensure seamless delivery of bunker fuel to clients.
  • Collaborate with the finance department to ensure prompt invoicing and collection of payments.
  • Maintain detailed sales reports and pipelines, tracking progress toward targets and sales goals.
  • Attend industry events and conferences to promote the company's products and expand professional networks.

For more information, click here.

