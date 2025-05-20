BUNKER JOBS: Golden Grade Petroleum Seeks Bunker Sales Executive in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in bunker fuel sales or a related field. Image Credit: Golden Grade Petroleum

Refined product trading company Golden Grade Petroleum is seeking to hire a bunker sales executive in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in bunker fuel sales or a related field, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and execute sales strategies to increase bunker fuel sales in Dubai and surrounding regions.

Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients in the maritime and shipping industry, including ship owners, operators, and charterers.

Negotiate and close bunker fuel supply contracts, ensuring profitability and customer satisfaction.

Provide accurate and timely quotations for clients, ensuring compliance with company policies.

Monitor market trends, competitor activities, and pricing strategies to adjust sales approach accordingly.

Work closely with the operations team to ensure seamless delivery of bunker fuel to clients.

Collaborate with the finance department to ensure prompt invoicing and collection of payments.

Maintain detailed sales reports and pipelines, tracking progress toward targets and sales goals.

Attend industry events and conferences to promote the company’s products and expand professional networks.

For more information, click here.