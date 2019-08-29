IMO2020: SARAS to Supply VLSFO in Italy from September

SARAS puts Cagliari on the bunkering map. File Image / Pixabay

Italian refiner SARAS says it will commence supply of IMO2020 grade VLSFO bunkers from next week.

The 0.50% sulfur product will be available from September 1 as part of a wider marine fuels offering, including distillate grades, in the ports of Sarroch and Cagliari.

The refiner says it is also aiming to attract vessels plying the Sicilian Channel and the Tyrrhenian Sea.

All products are being produced locally at its Sarlux refinery, while bunkering will take place ex-barge via m/t Atlantic.

The commercial activity being carried out by its Geneva-based subsidiary Saras Trading SA.